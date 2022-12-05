The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Afternoon Only event that took place on Sunday night from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana, courtesy of WrestleZone:

GCW World Champion Nick Gage cut a promo about his upcoming title match with Tony Deppen.

Starboy Charlie defeated Jeffrey John

AJ Gray defeated Axton Ray

Jordan Oliver defeated 1 Called Manders

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice), Sawyer Wreck and Allie Katch defeated Infra Red (August Matthews, Davey Bang, Tyler Matrix & Logan James)

Shane Mercer defeated Jack Cartwheel

Effy vs. Cole Radrick ends in a no contest. During the match, Charles Mason attacked Effy with a chair. The referee called for the bell, and Allie Katch made the save.

The Rejects (Reed Bentley & Mad Man Pondo) and John Wayne Murdoch def. Los Macizos & Jimmy Lloyd

Tony Deppen defeated Billie Starkz. Post-match, Nick Gage made the save and praised Starkz on the microphone.