The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Amerikaz Most Wanted event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA, courtesy of Fightful:

Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne

Starboy Charlie def. Matt Cardona

After the match, Cardona acted like he got screwed and wrote “WWE” with his finger in the air in a nod to Bret Hart’s reaction after the Montreal Screwjob.

Masha Slamovich defeated Sawyer Wreck and Dark Sheik

Gringo Loco & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) def. Arez, ASF & Komander

GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) def. Pagano

Willie Mack def. Jimmy Lloyd

Effy vs. Charles Mason ended in a no contest

During the match, a mased man attacked Allie Katch and Effy. He revealed himself to be Parrow. Dark Sheik came to the ring with a bat, so Parrow and Mason left.

GCW World Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma)

GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) def. Tony Deppen