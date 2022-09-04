The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Art of War event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of Fightful:

– Two-Ring Ladder Scramble Match – Pabst Blue Ribbon and DDT Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) def. Mike Bailey, Gringo Loco, Tony Deppen, Shane Mercer, Cole Radrick, Dante Leon and Drago Kid

– Blake Christian def. Alex Shelley

– Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

– Matt Cardona called out Jimmy Lloyd. He said he’d put his Internet Championship on the line and if he lost, he’d leave GCW.

– Matt Cardona def. Jimmy Lloyd

– Sawyer Wreck def. Charli Evans

– Nick Gage announced the Nick Gage Invitational will return.

– Art Of War Games – GCW Tag Team Championships: Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch def. The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe) (c), BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy), The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) and Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) to win the titles.