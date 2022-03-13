The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Astronaut event that took place on Saturday night at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:

AR Fox (w/ Ayla Fox) defeated Nick Wayne

Gringo Loco defeated Ninja Mack

Matt Cardona defeated ‘Action’ Mike Jackson

Tony Deppen defeated ACH

Scramble Match: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Cole Radrick, 1 Called Manders & Zenshi

Ash Bennett & Rico Gonzalez vs. Bobby Flaco & Kavron Kanyon was declared a no-contest due to interference from Joey Janela.

Jordynne Grace defeated Allie Katch

GCW Extreme Championship: AJ Gray (c) defeated Effy

Jonathan Gresham defeated Blake Christian

GCW World Tag Team Championship: The H8 Club (Nick Gage & Matt Tremont) (c) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a double pinfall draw.