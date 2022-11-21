The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Aura event that took place on Sunday night from the Fete Music Arena in Providence, Rhode Island, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:

GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) (c) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon).

Jordan Oliver defeated Matt Cardona.

Fatal Four Way Match: Tony Deppen defeated Ninja Mack, Dyln McKay and Leon Slater.

Sawyer Wreck, Dark Sheik & Cole Radrick defeated The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & Effy).

Masha Slamovich defeated Maki Itoh.

Singles Match

Charles Mason defeated Allie Katch.

Alec Price defeated Nick Wayne.

6 Way Scramble Match: Shane Mercer defeated Jimmy Lloyd, 1 Called Manders, Dustin Waller, Marcus Mathers and Chris Hamrick.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham.