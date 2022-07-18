The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Back To The Bay event that took place on Sunday night at The Midway in San Francisco, California, courtesy of Fightful:
Cole Radrick def. Midasd Kreed
Gringo Loco def. Komander
GCW World Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (EFFY & Allie Katch) (c) def. The Caution (Dark Sheik & Anton Voorhees)
Alex Zayne def. Tony Deppen
Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie
Jordan Oliver def. Titus Alexander
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Jack Cartwheel
Nick Wayne def. Kevin Blackwood
Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau)