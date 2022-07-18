The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Back To The Bay event that took place on Sunday night at The Midway in San Francisco, California, courtesy of Fightful:

Cole Radrick def. Midasd Kreed

Gringo Loco def. Komander

GCW World Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (EFFY & Allie Katch) (c) def. The Caution (Dark Sheik & Anton Voorhees)

Alex Zayne def. Tony Deppen

Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie

Jordan Oliver def. Titus Alexander

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Jack Cartwheel

Nick Wayne def. Kevin Blackwood

Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau)