The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Believe Me event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:
- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)
- Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd
- Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver
- The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, 1 Called Manders & Effy) defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, ASF & Kamikaze
- The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) defeated Orin Veidt & G-Raver
- Intergender Match: Billie Starkz defeated Cole Radrick
- Mascara Dorada defeated Joey Janela
- Death Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated Matt Tremont