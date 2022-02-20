The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Believe Me event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)

Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd

Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver

The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, 1 Called Manders & Effy) defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, ASF & Kamikaze

The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) defeated Orin Veidt & G-Raver

Intergender Match: Billie Starkz defeated Cole Radrick

Mascara Dorada defeated Joey Janela

Death Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated Matt Tremont