The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Dead On Arrival event that took place on Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan, courtesy of Fightful:

Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Dark Sheik, Alec Price, Yuya, and Jimmy Lloyd

Blake Christian defeated Chase Burnett

Ninja Mack defeated Calvin Tankman

Triple Threat: Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne

Second Gear Crew defeated Team Horror Slam

Deathmatch: Slade defeated Hoodfoot

Deathmatch: Shane Mercer defeated Akira

Ultra Violent Championship: Alex Colon (c) defeated Dale Patricks

Triple Threat Deathmatch: Ciclope defeated Cole Radrick and Miedo Extremo