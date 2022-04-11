The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Devil In A New Dress event that took place on Sunday night in San Francisco courtesy of Fightful:

EFFY def. Nick Wayne

Jordan Oliver def. Jack Cartwheel

Allie Katch def. Kidd Bandit

Masha Slamovich def. Jimmy Lloyd

Titus Alexander def. Midas Kreed

SGC (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and AJ Gray) def. South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau and Journey Fatu) and D-Rogue

Dark Sheik def. Joey Janela