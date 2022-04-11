The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Devil In A New Dress event that took place on Sunday night in San Francisco courtesy of Fightful:
- EFFY def. Nick Wayne
- Jordan Oliver def. Jack Cartwheel
- Allie Katch def. Kidd Bandit
- Masha Slamovich def. Jimmy Lloyd
- Titus Alexander def. Midas Kreed
- SGC (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and AJ Gray) def. South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau and Journey Fatu) and D-Rogue
- Dark Sheik def. Joey Janela
- Minoru Suzuki def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey