The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Don’t Talk To Me event that took place on Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, courtesy of Fightful:

GCW World Champion Nick Gage discussed his history with The Briscoes and sent his condolences to the Briscoe family.

Nick Wayne def. Arez

Blake Christian def. Andrew Everett

Jordan Oliver def. Kerry Morton

Cole Radrick def. Cham-Pain

GCW World Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

Scramble Match: Axton Ray def. Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Zenshi, Terry Yaki, and Yoya

BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) def. Charles Mason and Parrow (with Billy Dixon)

Tony Deppen def. Ricky Morton

Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner) def. John Wayne Murdoch and George South and Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley) and Bojack & Lucky Ali

El Hijo del Vikingo def. Gringo Loco