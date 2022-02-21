The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Don’t Tell Me What To Do event that took place on night Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat, courtesy of Wrestling-News.net:

Singles Match

Jordan Oliver defeated Alec Price.

Singles Match

ASF defeated Drago Kid.

Singles Match

Blake Christian defeated Ninja Mack.

Death Match

Cole Radrick defeated Orin Veidt.

6 Way Scramble Match

Jack Cartwheel defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Bryan Keith, Colby Corino, Marcus Mathers and Billie Starkz.

Tag Team Match

The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & AJ Gray) defeated Joey Janela & Marko Stunt.

Singles Match

2 Cold Scorpio defeated Gringo Loco.

Death Match For The GCW World Tag Team Championships

The H8 Club (Nick Gage & Matt Tremont) (w/Dewey Donovan) (c) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley).