The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event that took place on Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada, courtesy of Fightful:
– Early Morning Guy Steele def. Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Matt Vandagriff and The Rotation and Titus Alexander
– Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
– Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey
– Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian
– Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. ASF & Gringo Loco
– Effy def. Kevin Blackwood
– Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal
– Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) def. Joey Janela
– Cole Radrick & Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch