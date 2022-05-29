The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event that took place on Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada, courtesy of Fightful:

– Early Morning Guy Steele def. Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Matt Vandagriff and The Rotation and Titus Alexander

– Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

– Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey

– Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian

– Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. ASF & Gringo Loco

– Effy def. Kevin Blackwood

– Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal

– Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) def. Joey Janela

– Cole Radrick & Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch