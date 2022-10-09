The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club – Tag 1 event that took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

– Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco

– Shun Skywalker def. Nick Wayne

– Sawyer Wreck def. Allie Katch

– Tony Deppen def. YAMATO

– Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Cole Radrick & Joey Janela

– Jonathan Gresham def. Jordan Oliver

– Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita & Drew Parker def. Matt Tremont & Alex Colon

– EFFY def. Shota

– GCW World Championship vs. Career – Deathmatch: Nick Gage def. Jon Moxley (c) to win the title.