The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club – Tag 1 event that took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:
– Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco
– Shun Skywalker def. Nick Wayne
– Sawyer Wreck def. Allie Katch
– Tony Deppen def. YAMATO
– Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Cole Radrick & Joey Janela
– Jonathan Gresham def. Jordan Oliver
– Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita & Drew Parker def. Matt Tremont & Alex Colon
– EFFY def. Shota
– GCW World Championship vs. Career – Deathmatch: Nick Gage def. Jon Moxley (c) to win the title.