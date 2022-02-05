The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fightclub 2 event that took place on Friday night in Houston, Texas at the Houston Premier Arena, courtesy of BodySlam.net:

Jordan Oliver defeated Grim Reefer, Low Rider & Chris Carter

Allie Katch defeated Mysterious Q

Ninja Mack defeated Nick Wayne

Loko Wrestling Championship:

Sam Stackhouse defeated Dante Leon (c) to become the NEW Loko Wrestling Champion

Atticus Cogar defeated Gino Medina

EFFY def. Bryan Keith

Blake Christian defeated Mascara Dorado, Gringo Loco & ASF

Steel Cage Deathmatch:

Atticus Cogar defeated Sadika, Jimmy Lloyd & Chris Carter