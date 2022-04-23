The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Find You Again event that took place on Friday night from Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, OH, courtesy of Fightful:
Blake Christian defeated Dante Leon
Alex Colon defeated Tony Deppen
Nick Wayne defeated Alex Zayne
Handicap Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Big Starkz Brand (Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, & Calvin Tankman)
Scramble Match: “Spyder” Nate Webb defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Lucky 13, “2 Hot” Steve Scott, ASF, & Yoya
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated 1 Called Manders & Levi Everett
Alex Shelley defeated Jordan Oliver
John Wayne Murdoch defeated Joey Janela