The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Hit Em Up event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of CageMatch:

Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie defeats Juicy Finau

YAMATO defeats Jordan Oliver

Blake Christian defeats Flip Gordon

GCW Tag Team Title Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeat The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)

Mike Bailey defeats Willie Mack

Allie Katch vs. Taya Valkyrie – No Contest

Death Match: Hunter Freeman defeats Jimmy Lloyd

B-Boy, Joey Janela, Kevin Blackwood & Titus Alexander defeat Dom Kubrick, Drugz Bunny, Jordan Cruz & Rob Shit

GCW World Title Match: Nick Gage (c) defeats Lio Rush