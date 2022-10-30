The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Hit Em Up event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of CageMatch:
Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie defeats Juicy Finau
YAMATO defeats Jordan Oliver
Blake Christian defeats Flip Gordon
GCW Tag Team Title Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeat The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
Mike Bailey defeats Willie Mack
Allie Katch vs. Taya Valkyrie – No Contest
Death Match: Hunter Freeman defeats Jimmy Lloyd
B-Boy, Joey Janela, Kevin Blackwood & Titus Alexander defeat Dom Kubrick, Drugz Bunny, Jordan Cruz & Rob Shit
GCW World Title Match: Nick Gage (c) defeats Lio Rush