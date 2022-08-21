The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Hope to Die event that took place on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia, courtesy of Fightful:

Nick Wayne def. Joe Lando

Billie Starkz def. B-Boy

GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick (c) def. Brett Ison to retain the GCW Extreme Championship

Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

Scramble Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Sean Campbell, Brogan Finlay and Terry Yaki

Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Henry

Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman

Allie Katch, EFFY and Dark Sheik def. Los Mazisos (Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)