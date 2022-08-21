The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Hope to Die event that took place on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia, courtesy of Fightful:
- Nick Wayne def. Joe Lando
- Billie Starkz def. B-Boy
- GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick (c) def. Brett Ison to retain the GCW Extreme Championship
- Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. Charli Evans and Everett Connors
- Scramble Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Sean Campbell, Brogan Finlay and Terry Yaki
- Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Henry
- Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman
- Allie Katch, EFFY and Dark Sheik def. Los Mazisos (Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)