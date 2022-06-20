The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) I Never Liked You event that took place on Sunday night from Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island, courtesy of Fightful:
– Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver
– Allie Katch def. LuFisto
– Kevin Blackwood def. Jack Cartwheel
– Cole Radrick def. Ninja Mack
– Drago Kid & Space Boyz (ASF & Gringo Loco) def. Komander & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
– Joey Janela def. JT Dunn
– Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders) def. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
– Tony Deppen def. Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, & Dustin Waller
– Will Ospreay def. Nick Wayne