The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) If I Die First event that took place on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas the Athletic Zome, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Dante Leon & Ninja Mack defeated Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne
John Wayne Murdoch defeated ASF
GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray defeated Allie Katch to retain his title.
Mike Bailey defeated Jimmy Lloyd
Psycho Clown defeated Gringo Loco
Atticus Cogar defeated Alex Zayne, Grim Reefer, Deranged, Dark Sheik in a scramble match
Blake Christian defeated Laredo Kid
Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Joey Janela