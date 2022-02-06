The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) If I Die First event that took place on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas the Athletic Zome, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Dante Leon & Ninja Mack defeated Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

John Wayne Murdoch defeated ASF

GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray defeated Allie Katch to retain his title.

Mike Bailey defeated Jimmy Lloyd

Psycho Clown defeated Gringo Loco

Atticus Cogar defeated Alex Zayne, Grim Reefer, Deranged, Dark Sheik in a scramble match

Blake Christian defeated Laredo Kid

Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Joey Janela