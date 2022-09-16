The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Liverpool event that took place on Friday afternoon from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK, courtesy of WrestleZone:

Jordan Oliver def. Blake Christian

Allie Katch defeated Millie McKenzie

Matt Cardona def. Mad Kurt

Early in the match, they recreated the “Fingerpoke of Doom” spot, but Kurt turned it into a pin attempt and got a near fall.

Ultraviolent War Match: Big Joe def. John Wayne Murdoch, Clint Margera, and Jimmy Lloyd

GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) def. Joe Lando, Tony Deppen, and Leon Slater

Joey Janela def. Nick Wayne

Effy def. Session Moth Martina

Death Match: Drew Parker def. Alex Colon