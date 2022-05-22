The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event that took place on Saturday night from San Francisco, California at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, courtesy of Cagematch:

Singles Match

Blake Christian defeats Kevin Blackwood (14:35)

Singles Match

Tony Deppen defeats Titus Alexander (13:27):

Singles Match

Mike Bailey defeats Masha Slamovich (13:53)

GCW Extreme Title Six Way Scramble Match

AJ Gray (c) defeats Cole Radrick and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Ninja Mack and Starboy Charlie (13:29)

Singles Match

Jordan Oliver defeats Biff Busick (8:27)

Singles Match

Dark Sheik defeats LuFisto (12:11)

Singles Match

Bandido defeats Nick Wayne (12:28)

GCW Tag Team Title Match

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeat Toko Uso (Juicy Finau & Toa Liona) (15:04)

Singles Match

Drew Parker defeats Joey Janela (22:19)