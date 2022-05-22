The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event that took place on Saturday night from San Francisco, California at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, courtesy of Cagematch:
Singles Match
Blake Christian defeats Kevin Blackwood (14:35)
Singles Match
Tony Deppen defeats Titus Alexander (13:27):
Singles Match
Mike Bailey defeats Masha Slamovich (13:53)
GCW Extreme Title Six Way Scramble Match
AJ Gray (c) defeats Cole Radrick and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Ninja Mack and Starboy Charlie (13:29)
Singles Match
Jordan Oliver defeats Biff Busick (8:27)
Singles Match
Dark Sheik defeats LuFisto (12:11)
Singles Match
Bandido defeats Nick Wayne (12:28)
GCW Tag Team Title Match
BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeat Toko Uso (Juicy Finau & Toa Liona) (15:04)
Singles Match
Drew Parker defeats Joey Janela (22:19)