The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Middle of the Night event that took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, CA, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

* Tony Deppen def. Starboy Charlie, Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Cole Radrick, and Alec Price in a scramble match

* Nick Wayne def. Matt Cardona

* Gringo Loco, Latigo, and Toxin def. Jack Cartwheel, Arez, and Mago

* Jordan Oliver (c) def. Mance Warner to retain the JCW (Jersey Championship Wrestling) Championship

* Charles Mason def. Allie Katch

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Lio Rush def. Komander

* Blake Christian def. Willie Mack

* Nick Gage (c) def. Mike Bailey to retain the GCW World Championship