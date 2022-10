The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Moment Of Clarity event that took place on Sunday night, courtesy of Fightful:

Alec Price def. SB KENTo

Komander def. Shane Mercer

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch)

Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz

GCW Tag Team Championship : Los Mazisos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) (c) def. Gringo Logo and ASF

YAMATO def. Blake Christian

Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner & Effy) def. Team Unsanctioned Pro (Lord Crewe, Aaron Williams & Jeffrey John)

Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd, Anakin Murphy, and Kristian Robinson

Jonathan Gresham def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey