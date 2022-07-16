The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal In The Hills 2 event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Fightful:
- Gringo Loco defeated Rocky Romero
- Tony Deppen defeated Komander
- Alex Zayne defeated Titus Alexander
- Blake Christian defeated Starboy Charlie; before the match began, Lio Rush came to the ringside area. He briefly confronted Christian and joined the commentary team.
- Los Macizos defeated Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver
- Hunter Freeman defeated Rob Shit
- GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice); PPRAY were BUSSY’s scheduled opponents, but they were unable to make the show.
- Dark Sheik defeated Cole Radrick
- Joey Janela defeated Kevin Blackwood