The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal In The Hills 2 event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Fightful:

Gringo Loco defeated Rocky Romero

Tony Deppen defeated Komander

Alex Zayne defeated Titus Alexander

Blake Christian defeated Starboy Charlie; before the match began, Lio Rush came to the ringside area. He briefly confronted Christian and joined the commentary team.

Los Macizos defeated Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver

Hunter Freeman defeated Rob Shit

GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice); PPRAY were BUSSY’s scheduled opponents, but they were unable to make the show.

Dark Sheik defeated Cole Radrick

Joey Janela defeated Kevin Blackwood