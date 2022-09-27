The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Planet Death event that took place on September 26 from Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air on September 30 on FITE TV. Here are the results, courtesy of Cagematch:

– Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd and Joey Janela and Kikutaro and Nick Wayne and Toshiyuki Sakuda

– Violento Jack def. Cole Radrick

– Effy & SHLAK def. Daisuke Masaoka & Takashi Sasaki

– Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. John Wayne Murdoch

– GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Mance Warner

– Death Match: Drew Parker def. Alex Colon and Toru Sugiura