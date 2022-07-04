The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Rock-N-Roll Forever event that took place on Sunday night from the Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana, courtesy of WrestleZone:

Jordan Oliver defeated Calvin Tankman

Tony Deppen defeated Kerry Morton

Nick Wayne defeated Axton Ray

Blake Christian defeated Shane Mercer

The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated AKIRA, Alex Colon & Dale Patricks

Scramble: “Spyder” Nate Webb defeated, Alec Prize, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya, and Jimmy Lloyd

Cole Radrick defeated Joey Janela

Billie Starkz defeated Dark Sheik

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)