The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Sanctified event that took place on Friday night in Concord, North Carolina, courtesy of Fightful:

Nick Gage comes to the ring and cuts a promo

Andrew Everett def. Kevin Blackwood

Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Charli Evans & Everett Connors

Blake Christian def. Joe Lando

Axton Ray, Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Stark & Chris Hamrick

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. The Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)

Scramble Match: Bojack def. Lucky Ali, Diego Hill, White Michael, B-Boy, and Jimmy Lloyd

EFFY def. George South

Allie Katch & Dark Sheik def. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy)

GCW Extreme Championship : Cole Radrick defeated Colby Corino