The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Sanctified event that took place on Friday night in Concord, North Carolina, courtesy of Fightful:
- Nick Gage comes to the ring and cuts a promo
- Andrew Everett def. Kevin Blackwood
- Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Charli Evans & Everett Connors
- Blake Christian def. Joe Lando
- Axton Ray, Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Stark & Chris Hamrick
- The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. The Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)
- Scramble Match: Bojack def. Lucky Ali, Diego Hill, White Michael, B-Boy, and Jimmy Lloyd
- EFFY def. George South
- Allie Katch & Dark Sheik def. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy)
- GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick defeated Colby Corino