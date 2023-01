The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Save Me event that took place on Saturday night in Chicago, Illinois, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Cole Radrick defeats Arez (10:43)

Starboy Charlie defeats ASF (13:40)

Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeat Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (10:50)

Blake Christian defeats Leon Slater (13:46)

Jimmy Lloyd & Joey Janela defeat The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) (13:32)

Alec Price defeats El Mago and Robert Anthony and Rocket (12:11)

Parrow & SLADE vs. Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) – No Contest (13:34)

Homicide defeats John Wayne Murdoch (11:09)

H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) defeat East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (21:22)