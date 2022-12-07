The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Settlement Series Part 8 event that took place on Tuesday night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, and aired live on IndependentWrestling.TV, courtesy of Fightful:

– Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando

– The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Gabriel Skye & Percy Ryan

– Griffin McCoy def. Terry Yaki

– Charlie Tiger def. Jimmy Lloyd

– CPA def. Jae Fre

– J Boujii def. Rocket and Sean Campbell

– Jordan Oliver def. Brian Johnson

– Ryan Redfield def. Barbarian Man and Face and Tarzan Duran

– Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Deklan Grant