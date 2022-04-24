The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Old Me event that took place on Saturday night from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:
- Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, “2 Hot” Steve Scott, & Yoya
- Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne
- Chris Dickinson defeated ACH
- GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated Gringo Loco & ASF
- Joey Janela defeated Bandido
- Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch (c) defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas
- TNT Extreme Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd
- High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw.