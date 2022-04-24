The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Old Me event that took place on Saturday night from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:

Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, “2 Hot” Steve Scott, & Yoya

Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne

Chris Dickinson defeated ACH

GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated Gringo Loco & ASF

Joey Janela defeated Bandido

Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch (c) defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas

TNT Extreme Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd

High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw.