The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series – Part 3 event that took place on Saturday night in Boonton, New Jersey, courtesy of PW Ponderings:
* Steve Scott def. Rico Gonzalez
* YDNB (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor) def. Petty In Pink (Dillion McQueen and Kenzie Paige)
* Dustin Waller def. Terry Yaki
* Bobby Flaco def. Rolando Perez
* Bam Sullivan def. Donnie Janela
* Grim Reefer def. Hunter Drake
* Jordan Oliver def. Brandon Kirk
* Sumie Sukai def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Nick Wayne def. Azrieal