The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series Part 4 event that took place on October 11th, 2022 at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey and aired live on IndependentWrestling.TV, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:
Hunter Drake defeated Kristian Robinson.
Mixed Tag Team Match: The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated Petty In Pink (Kenzie Paige & Dillon McQueen).
Austin Luke defeated Gabriel Skye.
Deklan Grant defeated Mike Swanson.
Jordan Oliver defeated Rocket.
CPA defeated J Boujii.
1 Called Manders defeated Charlie Tiger.
5 Way Scramble Match: Barbarian Guy defeated Stan Stylez, Tarzan Duran, Dilfboi Daltano and Jay Free.
Intergender Singles Match: Matt Tremont defeated Shazza McKenzie.
Marcus Mathers defeated Griffin McCoy.