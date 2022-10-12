The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series Part 4 event that took place on October 11th, 2022 at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey and aired live on IndependentWrestling.TV, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:

Hunter Drake defeated Kristian Robinson.

Mixed Tag Team Match: The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated Petty In Pink (Kenzie Paige & Dillon McQueen).

Austin Luke defeated Gabriel Skye.

Deklan Grant defeated Mike Swanson.

Jordan Oliver defeated Rocket.

CPA defeated J Boujii.

1 Called Manders defeated Charlie Tiger.

5 Way Scramble Match: Barbarian Guy defeated Stan Stylez, Tarzan Duran, Dilfboi Daltano and Jay Free.

Intergender Singles Match: Matt Tremont defeated Shazza McKenzie.

Marcus Mathers defeated Griffin McCoy.