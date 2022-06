The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Tournament Of Survival 7 event that took place on Saturday night from the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match: Rina Yamashita defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match: Matt Tremont defeated SLADE

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match: Toru Sugiura defeated Shane Mercer

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match: Drew Parker defeated Cole Radrick

Scramble Match For GCW Extreme Championship: AJ Gray (c) defeated Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Lindsay Snow, Sawyer Wreck, and Yoya

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Semi-Final Match: Matt Tremont defeated Toru Sugiura

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Semi-Final Match: Drew Parker defeated Rina Yamashita

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Final: Drew Parker defeated Matt Tremont