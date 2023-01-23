The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) vs. New South event that took place on Sunday night in Florence, Alabama, courtesy of Fightful:

Jordan Oliver def. Tyler Franks

Cabana Man Dan def. Tony Deppen

Sawyer Wreck def. Donnie Primetime

New South Rules Match for the New South Heavyweight Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) def. Billie Starks

GCW vs. New South 12-Man Tag: Team New South (Rolando Perez, Steven Michaels, Chris Crunk, Kevin Ryan, Marcus Dylan & Brayden Toon) def. Team GCW (Cole Radrick, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Arez & Yoya)

Busssy (Allie Katch & Effy) def. The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful)

Blake Christian def. Hunter Drake

Non-Title: GCW World Tag Team Champions Los Macizos def. New South Tag Team Champions Infrared (Tyler Matrick & Logan James)