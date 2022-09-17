The following results are from the recent GCW vs. TNT event that took place on Saturday from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK, courtesy of Fightful:
– Blake Christian def. Robbie X
– Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) def. Cole Radrick & Jordan Oliver
– Man Like DeReiss def. Tony Deppen
– Death Match: Team GCW (Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd & John Wayne Murdoch) def. Team TNT (Big Joe, Clint Margera & Drew Parker)
– Lizzy Evo def. Allie Katch
– Joey Janela def. Gene Munny
– Che Monet def. Effy and Visage
– TNT World Championship: Dan Moloney (c) def. Matt Cardona