The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) War Ready event that took place on October 4th from Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air on October 7 on FITE TV. Here are the results, courtesy of Cagematch:

Tag Team Match: Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne defeat Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd

Singles Match: Effy defeats Kikutaro

Tag Team Death Match: Takashi Sasaki & Yuko Miyamoto defeat SHLAK & Toru Sugiura

Death Match: Joey Janela defeats Toshiyuki Sakuda

GCW Ultraviolent Title Death Match: Rina Yamashita (c) defeats Cole Radrick

GCW Tag Team Title Death Match: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) (c) defeat Jun Kasai & Masashi Takeda