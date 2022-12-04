The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event that took place on Saturday night from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois courtesy of CageMatch.net::

Starboy Charlie defeats Jack Cartwheel (13:25)

Axton Ray & Shane Mercer defeat The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (7:23)

Hardcore Match: Sawyer Wreck defeats Mad Man Pondo (11:17)

GCW Tag Team Title Three Way Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeat 2 Cold Scorpio & Sandman and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (7:19)

Jimmy Lloyd defeats Jake Lander (8:27)

Effy defeats John Wayne Murdoch (11:40)

Tony Deppen defeats Jordan Oliver (31:59)

GCW World Title Death Match: Nick Gage (c) defeats Cole Radrick (12:12)