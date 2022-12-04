The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event that took place on Saturday night from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois courtesy of CageMatch.net::
Starboy Charlie defeats Jack Cartwheel (13:25)
Axton Ray & Shane Mercer defeat The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (7:23)
Hardcore Match: Sawyer Wreck defeats Mad Man Pondo (11:17)
GCW Tag Team Title Three Way Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeat 2 Cold Scorpio & Sandman and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (7:19)
Jimmy Lloyd defeats Jake Lander (8:27)
Effy defeats John Wayne Murdoch (11:40)
Tony Deppen defeats Jordan Oliver (31:59)
GCW World Title Death Match: Nick Gage (c) defeats Cole Radrick (12:12)