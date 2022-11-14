The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Wisconsin Death Trip event that took place on Sunday night from the La Pica Lounge Carr #3 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, courtesy of Fightful:

– GCW World Champion Nick Gage kicks off the show and hypes up the crowd.

– Nick Wayne def. Carlos Romo

– Black Christian def. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price

– Sawyer Wreck def. Jimmy Lloyd

– GCW World Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Eric Dillinger & Dysfunction

– Hunter Freeman def. Big Joe

– Taipei Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Mance Warner

– Deathmatch: Cole Radrick def. Toshiyuki Sakuda