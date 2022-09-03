The following results are from the recent GCW x Black Label Pro: 4 Cups Stuffed event that took place on Friday night, courtesy of Fightful:
Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Latigo & Toxin) def. Team Laredo (ASF, Drago Kid & Laredo Kid
Mike Bailey def. Kylie Rae
Shane Mercer def. Marko Stunt
Tom Lawlor and Killer Kelly def. Bryan Alvarez and Billie Starkz
Joey Janela def. Ernest “The Cat” Miller
Masha Slamovich def. Sandra Moone
BLP Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Rich Swann
Team GCW (Blake Christian, Cole Radrick, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne & Tony Deppen) def. Team BLP (Crash Jaxon, Dominic Garrini, Joshua Bishop, Kevin Ku & Levi Everett)