The following results are from the recent GCW x Black Label Pro: 4 Cups Stuffed event that took place on Friday night, courtesy of Fightful:

Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Latigo & Toxin) def. Team Laredo (ASF, Drago Kid & Laredo Kid

Mike Bailey def. Kylie Rae

Shane Mercer def. Marko Stunt

Tom Lawlor and Killer Kelly def. Bryan Alvarez and Billie Starkz

Joey Janela def. Ernest “The Cat” Miller

Masha Slamovich def. Sandra Moone

BLP Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Rich Swann

Team GCW (Blake Christian, Cole Radrick, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne & Tony Deppen) def. Team BLP (Crash Jaxon, Dominic Garrini, Joshua Bishop, Kevin Ku & Levi Everett)