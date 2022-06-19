The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) You Wouldn’t Understand event that took place on Saturday night at Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York, courtesy of Fightful:

Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Alec Price, John Wayne Murdoch, Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick, & Komander

Action Mike Jackson defeated Joey Janela

Ninja Mack defeated Jack Evans

Masha Slamovich defeated Marko Stunt

Gringo Loco, ASF, & Drago Kid defeated The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, & Will Maximo)

Charles Mason defeated Nate Webb

Homicide defeated Grim Reefer

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Jimmy Lloyd defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders)

GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Tony Deppen