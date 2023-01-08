The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) BOLA 2023 – 1 Night event that took place on Saturday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich defeats Alex Shelley (11:01)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Bryan Keith defeats SB KENTo (14:08)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Komander defeats Latigo (15:04)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Jordynne Grace defeats Jonathan Gresham (14:56)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Shun Skywalker defeats Aramis (14:27)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Konosuke Takeshita defeats Michael Oku (17:17)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Titus Alexander defeats Daniel Garcia by DQ (18:54)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Three Way Match: Bandido defeats Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo (18:20)