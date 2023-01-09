The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) BOLA 2023 – Night 2 event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Mike Bailey def. Shun Skywalker

Non-Tournament: Latigo & Taurus def. Aramis & Rey Horus

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semifinal: Konosuke Takeshita def. Komander

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semifinal: Mike Bailey def. Bryan Keith

Non-Tournament: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) (with Tay Melo, Jake Hager & Anna Jay A.S.) def. Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Finals: Mike Bailey def. Konosuke Takeshita