The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) DINK event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Rey Horus defeated Myron Reed and Titus Alexander

Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace

Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez

Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush

PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan Gresham