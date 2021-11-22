The following results are from the recent PWG It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of F4wonline.com:

Aramis defeated Jack Cartwheel with an airplane spin out powerbomb.

Lee Moriarty defeated Kevin Blackwood after Moriarty reversed a pinfall attempt by Blackwood.

Lio Rush defeated Davey Richards after a frog splash.

Dragon Lee defeated Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita in a triple threat match. Lee pinned Flamita after throwing Horus out of the ring and connected with a running knee strike to Flamita.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Daniel Garcia. The match was stopped by the referee after Gresham choked out Garcia.

Brody King and Malakai Black defeated JD Drake and Anthony Henry to retain the PWG World Tag Team titles. Black scored the win for his team after hitting the black mass on Henry.

Bandido defeated Alex Shelley to retain the PWG World Championship after a German suplex.