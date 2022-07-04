The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Nineteen event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander

Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich

Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH

Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews

PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the PWG Tag Team Championships

PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita