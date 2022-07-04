The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Nineteen event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:
- Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander
- Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich
- Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH
- Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews
- PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the PWG Tag Team Championships
- PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita