The following matches took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party:

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Nikki A.S.H.

* Theory defeated Ricochet

* The Street Profits defeated Los Lotharios

Below are several news, notes, highlights and photos/videos from the WrestleMania Hollywood Launch Party, including full video:

* WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H opened the party via video and said he’s excited to kick off the party, and he can’t wait for WrestleMania 39

* The hosts were Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton. They first brought out their special guest co-host, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Braxton also brought out Inglewood, CA Mayor James T. Butts Jr., who welcomed everyone and said he can’t wait for WrestleMania 39. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair then came out and reminded everyone about tickets, and gave a shout-out to the Mayor. Belair also said she will continue her WrestleMania undefeated streak next year. She brought out Becky Lynch, who teased a potential rematch with Belair. They also talked about working with each other, and the party going on backstage. Lynch then brought out Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, who rapped some and talked about being a big wrestling fan. He gave some gifts to Lynch and Belair, including a Death Row Records chain

* Lynch, Belair and the Laker Girls presented Snoop with a custom golden WWE Title belt. Snoop danced with Lynch and Belair to end the segment

* Logan Paul appeared via video and talked about competing at WrestleMania 38. He said he was meant to be in a WWE ring and teased wrestling at WrestleMania 39

* Graves and Braxton brought out Santos Escobar, Roxanne Perez and WWE NXT newcomer Valerie Loureda. They talked about what WrestleMania means and Escobar teased Legado del Fantasma appearing at WrestleMania 39. Loureda talked about being honored to be here but Los Lotharios interrupted her. They wanted to do the Kiss Cam with Loureda but Braxton made them kiss Fluffy instead with their eyes closed. The Miz and Maryse then interrupted and went to the ring for a special edition of MizTV

* The Miz and Maryse brought out JoJo Siwa as their guest. She talked about flans flipping her off and receiving jeers from the fans in attendance. She also talked about competing against The Miz on Dancing With The Stars and said neither Miz or Maryse are her favorite WWE Superstars, but SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is. Liv came out and said she was there to help Siwa because Miz always humiliates his guests. Morgan taunted Miz for losing to Paul at SummerSlam. Liv and Maryse also argued about The Miz’s balls. Siwa, Liv and the fans continued to taunt Miz and Maryse until they left

* Graves and Braxton brought out Queen Zelina Vega and Dominik Mysterio. Vega said she’s excited to be in her second home of Los Angeles and then she announced that The Queen is back. Dominik talked about teaming with his dad at WrestleMania 38, then he introduced a video package with his dad’s World Heavyweight Title win at WrestleMania 22

* Seth Rollins came to the ring and talked about some of his WrestleMania history. Theory interrupted and said he can top Rollins’ greatest WrestleMania moment. He teased cashing in Money In the Bank at WrestleMania 39. Rollins said nothing Theory can do will top him, then he told Theory he had the match against Ricochet

* Braxton, Graves and Fluffy later aired a video package on this year’s Medal of Honor recipients. They brought out Medal Of Honor recipient Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, who talked about recipient Woody Williams and The Woody Williams Foundation. Swenson then brought out Chad Graham and Williams’ grandson. Swenson then presented an award to Graham and Graham gave a short speech. Swenson then brought out Montez Ford, who was given the Medal of Honor Inspire Award, on behalf of WWE and The Woody Williams Foundation, for what WWE has done for the military and its veterans. Ford thanked everyone on behalf of WWE. There were some audio issues throughout the show and those interrupted Ford’s speech as well. Ford presented Swenson, Graham and The Woody Williams Foundation with a custom WWE Title belt

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos later came out and declared that The Bloodline is in the city. They said The Bloodline will run WrestleMania 39 and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be acknowledged at WrestleMania Hollywood. Los Lotharios then interrupted The Usos for their loss to The Street Profits. The Profits had LA Rams mascot Rampage The Ram with them for the match

* Other Superstars who appeared via videos to promote WrestleMania 39 were AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Doudrop

