Richard Jefferson has a desire to do something with WWE.

The retired NBA superstar, who won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, appeared on the Broadcast Boys to discuss his goal of being a referee for WWE. Jefferson states that he would specifically love to officiate a match at RAW or the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

I’m gonna put this out here live on The Broadcast Boys. I want to referee at like, Raw or WrestleMania. That’s what I want, I wanna do it. The next time I do any sort of referee jersey, it’s gonna be at WrestleMania or Raw.

If the dream does happen it wouldn’t be Jefferson’s first time in a referee shirt. In 2022 he served as a guest referee for the NBA’s Summer League. The former Small Forward retired from the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Denver Nuggets. You can check out his full interview below.

