AJ Styles briefly stepped back inside the ring over the weekend to come to the aid of his son.

The retired WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance at an Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment event, where his son, Avery Styles, was competing against Jones.

Following the match, Avery was facing a post-match attack when his father hit the ring and intervened, preventing things from escalating further.

The appearance marked a rare return to the squared circle for Styles, who wrestled his final match against Gunther at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble. Since retiring from active competition, Styles has remained with WWE in a backstage capacity and has notably worked with NXT talent as a coach and mentor.

Avery, meanwhile, made his professional wrestling debut in June before appearing on TNA iMPACT in August, where he confirmed that he had signed with the promotion.

His first official TNA match is scheduled for Bound For Glory on October 11, as Avery will compete in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. The winner will earn a future championship opportunity.