RETRIBUTION is apparently no more.

After weeks of tension within the group due to Mustafa Ali blaming losses on everyone else in the group, the members turned on their leader during tonight’s WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.

The Kickoff match saw Riddle retain his WWE United States Title over Ali. After the match, Ali began ranting at Reckoning, T-BAR, Slapjack and Mace. He directed his anger at Reckoning and asked her when she was going to carry her own weight. Ali then ordered her to get back in line but she turned and stared him down, then walked out of the ring. Slapjack followed her as Ali continued ranting and issuing warnings.

Ali then turned to T-BAR and Mace to blame them for everything that has happened to the group. They then delivered the High Justice double team chokeslam in the middle of the ring, putting Ali down. T-BAR and Mace then left on their own while Ali rolled around on the mat.

The RETRIBUTION stable first debuted in WWE in early August of last year. Ali was then revealed as their leader in early October.

Stay tuned for more on the status of RETRIBUTION. Below are several shots of tonight’s Fastlane Kickoff pre-show match from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:

