RETRIBUTION members Mace (Dio Maddin), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) and Slapjack (believed to be Shane Thorne) are now on Twitter.

T-BAR can be found at @TBARRetribution, Mace can be found at @RETRIBUTIONMACE and Slapjack is at @SlapJackRTRBTN. There’s no word yet on the ring names or the Twitter accounts for the other core members – Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.

It’s interesting to note that the previous accounts used by Dijakovic and Thorne are no longer active.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for RETRIBUTION. It was reported earlier that WWE is factoring the group into big plans for Survivor Series. It was also reported that last night’s RAW segments were met with laughter backstage by others at the Amway Center.

Below are the first tweets from T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.